Profund Advisors LLC Sells 17,920 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 269,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,465. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

