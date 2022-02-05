Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,686,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,416 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,340,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,097,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.66. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.