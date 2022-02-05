ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,196.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BATS NOBL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

