ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $13.66

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $14.14. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 651,265 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 23.1% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 40,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 36.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 88.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.