Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 395,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,906,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $16.38 on Friday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

Get Prosus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PROSY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prosus from €128.00 ($143.82) to €122.00 ($137.08) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prosus in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Prosus from €140.00 ($157.30) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.