Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.02

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.02 and traded as low as $32.80. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft shares last traded at $32.95, with a volume of 11,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

