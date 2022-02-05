Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given New €78.50 Price Target at Barclays

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) had its price target upped by Barclays from €76.00 ($85.39) to €78.50 ($88.20) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €58.00 ($65.17) to €70.50 ($79.21) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.42.

PUBGY opened at $18.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.60. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

