Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.02). Pyxis Tankers posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PXS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,248. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.57. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

