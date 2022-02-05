Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGNC Investment in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $18.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 121.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 485,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 417,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.