Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Capstar Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $21.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Capstar Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

