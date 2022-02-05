Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Financial Institutions, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Financial Institutions in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Financial Institutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,913,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 84.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 738,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 337,092 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

