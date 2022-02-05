Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Raised by Analyst

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

M.D.C. stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 8.19. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,804,000 after acquiring an additional 98,345 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.