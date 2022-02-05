Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.22.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $174.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $155.57 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

