Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issued By B. Riley

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Product Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 305,111 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

