Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cut by Piper Sandler

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $27.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $29.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $29.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $114.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $32.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $33.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $35.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $132.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $179.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $205.28 EPS.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,860.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,828.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2,831.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,002.02 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $75.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,884.25, for a total transaction of $138,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,981.43, for a total value of $8,944,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,694 shares of company stock worth $390,382,304. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

