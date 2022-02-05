Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Reduced by Analyst

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 37.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,171 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

