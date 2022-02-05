Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Reduced by Capital One Financial

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

