Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PJT Partners Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for PJT Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PJT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

PJT stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.24. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.20). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,645,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,424,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 639,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

