Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Starbucks Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

