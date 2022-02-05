Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BEN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

BEN opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.37. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

