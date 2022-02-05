Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Increased by Analyst

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.34 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,564,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the last quarter.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

