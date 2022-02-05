Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.24.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $915.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $626.69 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $547.22 and a 52 week high of $832.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $734.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 692.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

