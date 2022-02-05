Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

