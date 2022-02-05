Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Q4 (TSE:QFOR.TO) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

About Q4

Q4 Inc provides a comprehensive cloud-based capital markets communication platform for corporate clients, investors, and investment banks in Canada and internationally. The company’s software platform facilitates interactions with capital markets participants through its investor relations website, virtual events, CRM solution, and analytics and shareholder intelligence.

