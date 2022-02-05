QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $885.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QCR by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 271,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,924,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter worth $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

