QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the stock’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $201.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.78 and a 200-day moving average of $156.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

