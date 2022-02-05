Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 589 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $18,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,710 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $149,475.90.

On Wednesday, November 10th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $275,900.00.

Quanterix stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. Quanterix Co. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $92.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,133,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,004,000 after buying an additional 308,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,413,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,239,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,567,000 after purchasing an additional 264,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

