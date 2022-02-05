Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues Earnings Results

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-9.35 EPS.

DGX stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $134.05. 1,243,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,684. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.