Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $540,334.08 and approximately $21.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.