R Scott Meyers Sells 1,000 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R Scott Meyers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of PDC Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91.

PDC Energy stock opened at $61.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.85 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

