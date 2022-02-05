Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,522. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

