Ram Waisbourd Sells 7,000 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $39,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ram Waisbourd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 89bio alerts:

On Thursday, December 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $115,430.00.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.35). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in 89bio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,695,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 485,431 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in 89bio by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its stake in 89bio by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.