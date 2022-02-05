Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

RANJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. Randstad has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

