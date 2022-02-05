Raven Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.29 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $4,926.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00052022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.26 or 0.07212359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00054314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,323.14 or 0.99802702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00052567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

