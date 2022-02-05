Raymond James Upgrades Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) to “Strong-Buy”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.70.

FLYW opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $142,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 42,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $1,870,687.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,160 shares of company stock worth $18,688,630 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

