Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $153.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $260.00 to $220.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $365.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $370.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $238.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $300.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $358.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $266.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $350.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $385.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $280.00.

2/3/2022 – Spotify Technology was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

1/27/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $365.00 to $260.00.

1/26/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $380.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/29/2021 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $14.67 on Friday, reaching $174.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,768,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.94. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after acquiring an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,068,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

