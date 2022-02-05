Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) fell 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.16. 100,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 957% from the average session volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

