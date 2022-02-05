Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $10.08. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 16,816 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDEIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.22) to €20.00 ($22.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

