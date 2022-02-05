Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $45.77, but opened at $44.54. Red Rock Resorts shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 4,116 shares changing hands.

RRR has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

About Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

