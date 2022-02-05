Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of RRX opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $125.42 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

