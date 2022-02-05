Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.51.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
RLMD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 118,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,506. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
