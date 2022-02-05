Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

RLMD stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 118,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,506. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

