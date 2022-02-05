Rempart Asset Management Inc. Has $401,000 Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 58.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 428.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,073. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

