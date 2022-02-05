Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.12% of Eldorado Gold worth $44,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 79.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 576,461 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 158.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 115,609 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 258.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 92.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

EGO opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

