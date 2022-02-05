Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,263 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,263 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $50,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,035.33 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $957.60 and a twelve month high of $2,006.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,154.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,488.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 651.16 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

