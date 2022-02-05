Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 40,200 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,562,500,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after acquiring an additional 973,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,540,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,726,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $633,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,166 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $235.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $252.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.34.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

