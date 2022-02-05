Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.71

Renold plc (LON:RNO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.71 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 27.76 ($0.37). Renold shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), with a volume of 408,176 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.43) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.43) to GBX 42 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Renold alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,239.39. The company has a market capitalization of £60.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.