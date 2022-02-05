Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $18.26 on Friday. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $856.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $352,621.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,160. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Replimune Group by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Replimune Group by 241.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REPL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.