Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Utilities Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CU. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$37.11.

TSE CU opened at C$35.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.07.

In related news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total value of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,661,206.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 186.48%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

