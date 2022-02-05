Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 2,202,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Resolute Forest Products has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 72.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 28.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 85,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 522.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 50,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

