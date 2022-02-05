Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $12.25. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 22,571 shares traded.
The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $889.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)
Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
