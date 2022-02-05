Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.22, but opened at $12.25. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 22,571 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on RFP. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 214,569 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after acquiring an additional 277,038 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resolute Forest Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $889.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.